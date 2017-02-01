Police asking public's help in finding two missing people

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in locating a 66-year-old Waianae man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. Wilbur "Halama" Bright was last seen at his property on Waianae Valley Road between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

