Overweight men sought in bank robbery

Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in finding a criminal duo that robbed the American Savings Bank in Walmart today on Keeaumoku Street. Two overweight men entered the bank at about 10:25 a.m., handed the teller a demand note, and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

