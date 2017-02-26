Overweight men sought in bank robbery
Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in finding a criminal duo that robbed the American Savings Bank in Walmart today on Keeaumoku Street. Two overweight men entered the bank at about 10:25 a.m., handed the teller a demand note, and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
