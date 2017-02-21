Ocean safety chief Jim Howe selected ...

Ocean safety chief Jim Howe selected to lead city's Emergency Services department

Tuesday Feb 21

Longtime city ocean safety chief Jim Howe was chosen to be Honolulu's new director of the Department of Emergency Services. Mayor Kirk Caldwell made the announcement in a press release Tuesday.

