Ocean safety chief Jim Howe selected to lead city's Emergency Services department
Longtime city ocean safety chief Jim Howe was chosen to be Honolulu's new director of the Department of Emergency Services. Mayor Kirk Caldwell made the announcement in a press release Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 min
|District 1
|4,075
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|10 min
|Leeward Outlier
|1,079
|Kam Swap Meet will close Mar. 5
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|2
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|DA Birds
|303
|Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions!
|10 hr
|Stephen Bannon
|11
|Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|Waikiki ripoff
|797
|NEW Ala Moana FOOD COURT (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|Waikiki ripoff
|15
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC