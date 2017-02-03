NYC couple plead guilty in Hawaii wri...

NYC couple plead guilty in Hawaii wrinkle-reducing scheme

A New York City couple has pleaded guilty to charges of illegally injecting women in Honolulu with wrinkle-reducing drugs similar to Botox. Bu Young Kim and her husband Chan Hui Cho also admitted in federal court to attempting to smuggle to South Korea nearly $80,000 in cash hidden in sanitary napkin containers.

