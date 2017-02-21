Matson profit fell 22% in 2016

Matson Inc., the biggest ocean cargo company serving Hawaii, suffered a 22 percent drop in profit last year as higher expenses overshadowed revenue growth. The Honolulu-based firm announced today that it earned $80.5 million in 2016 compared with $103 million the year before.

