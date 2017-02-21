Man who died in bike accident near Maili Point identified
A 39-year-old Waianae man who died after being struck by a van near Maili Point in Leeward Oahu has been identified as Aitnes Kenan. Kenan died of multiple blunt trauma, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office.
