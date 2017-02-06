Man pleads guilty to disrupting Hawai...

Man pleads guilty to disrupting Hawaiian flight but says he can't remember behavior

A man whose behavior prompted a New York City-bound flight to return to Honolulu said he doesn't remember what happened, but he doesn't dispute accounts that he was threatening and aggressive. James August pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Honolulu to interfering with a flight crew.

