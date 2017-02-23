Man indicted for luring minor to have...

Man indicted for luring minor to have sex

A 34-year-old Honolulu man was indicted today on a charge related to him thinking he was luring a girl to a meeting to have sex with her. "Not only is the act itself criminal, it can damage the child for the rest of that child's life."

