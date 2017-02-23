Man indicted for luring minor to have sex
A 34-year-old Honolulu man was indicted today on a charge related to him thinking he was luring a girl to a meeting to have sex with her. "Not only is the act itself criminal, it can damage the child for the rest of that child's life."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NEW Ala Moana FOOD COURT (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|lee
|14
|Kam Swap Meet will close Mar. 5
|2 hr
|lee
|1
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Stephen Bannon
|1,069
|Hawaii Senator J. Kalani English
|3 hr
|District 1
|3
|Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|District 1
|796
|Border Tax Will Pay for Wall
|4 hr
|Joe Balls
|7
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,071
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC