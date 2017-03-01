Local doctor performs cataract surger...

Local doctor performs cataract surgeries in Cambodia

Monday Feb 27

After hours of traveling and hard work, Karl A. Holzinger, M.D. is finally back to serving his patients at Eye Associates in South Jersey. While working with Children's Surgical Center in Phnom Penh Cambodia, the team performed a total of 75 surgeries during the week, along with 400 or more examinations.

