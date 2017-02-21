Lives dedicated to teaching

Lives dedicated to teaching

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: North Hawaii News

Waimea Middle School is at the heart of the Waimea community, and at its center is a team of teachers dedicated to recognizing and meeting the educational needs of their students. Two long-term team members - language arts teachers Barbara Haight and Leesa Robertson - have been with the school for almost 40 years combined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Hawaii News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trappasso 18 min New stream 3
Gangs in Hawaii (Oct '07) 51 min Kamakanamakamaema... 802
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr Waikiki ripoff 1,052
Hawaii Senator J. Kalani English 2 hr District 1 1
Har har har har (Apr '14) 3 hr Huxley 142
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 5 hr Joe Balls 30
Border Tax Will Pay for Wall 7 hr Joe Balls 4
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC