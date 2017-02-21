Live-saving funds: Bill to fund Kua Bay lifeguards headed for House vote
A bill to fund lifeguards and life-saving equipment at Kua Bay passed committee Friday in Honolulu and will now move to the full state House of Representatives. The bill proposes just over $400,000 for four life guards and equipment at Kua Bay for fiscal year 2017-18.
