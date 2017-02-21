Live-saving funds: Bill to fund Kua B...

Live-saving funds: Bill to fund Kua Bay lifeguards headed for House vote

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

A bill to fund lifeguards and life-saving equipment at Kua Bay passed committee Friday in Honolulu and will now move to the full state House of Representatives. The bill proposes just over $400,000 for four life guards and equipment at Kua Bay for fiscal year 2017-18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 6 min Go Blue Forever 1,081
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 6 hr District 1 4,075
Kam Swap Meet will close Mar. 5 7 hr Joe Balls 2
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 10 hr DA Birds 303
Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions! 16 hr Stephen Bannon 11
Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11) 20 hr Waikiki ripoff 797
NEW Ala Moana FOOD COURT (Nov '14) 20 hr Waikiki ripoff 15
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,876 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC