Late additions bolster Alabama's already strong class
With a number of five-star prospects already on campus, Alabama still managed to polish off the nation's top recruiting class with a flourish. Five-star defensive end LaBryan Ray and four-star wide receiver Henry Ruggs III - both in-state recruits - and Louisiana receiver Devonta Smith announced Wednesday that they would play for the Crimson Tide.
