Kona company Tiki Shark plans first retail venture in Middle East
Working as a production designer for monster movies in the film industry, Brad "Tiki-Shark" Parker said he never imagined he'd one day be getting ready to open up a retail store in Dubai. Monday in Honolulu, though, Parker, a local artist and now the president of "Tiki Shark," signed a deal with Hawaiian Island Creations chief executive officer Leigh Tonai to do just that in a bid to bring local style to the largest city in the United Arab Emirates.
