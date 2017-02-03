KASE Qtr Productions Welcomes Actress Ambokile' to it's Artist Roster
Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- KASE Qtr Productions, one of the premier management firms in the world, is excited to announce the exclusive representation of actress and songstress Ambokile'. The multi-talented actress, songstress and spoken word artist joins an elite roster which includes Bassist/Producer Tony Saunders, the incomparable Yaya Diamond, Saxophonist Magdelena Chovancova, to name a few.
