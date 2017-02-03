KASE Qtr Productions Welcomes Actress...

KASE Qtr Productions Welcomes Actress Ambokile' to it's Artist Roster

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- KASE Qtr Productions, one of the premier management firms in the world, is excited to announce the exclusive representation of actress and songstress Ambokile'. The multi-talented actress, songstress and spoken word artist joins an elite roster which includes Bassist/Producer Tony Saunders, the incomparable Yaya Diamond, Saxophonist Magdelena Chovancova, to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f... 24 min Mark 88
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban 33 min American_Infidel 2
BREAKING GREAT News!! 34 min American_Infidel 48
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr Jack 3,983
The dummies in the square building may legalize... 2 hr American_Infidel 1
Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07) 3 hr Joe Balls 1,267
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr Guru 830
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC