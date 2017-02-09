Kahilu Theatre presents Solo Exhibits 2017

Kahilu Theatre's Solo Exhibits 2017 exhibition featuring work from artists Eli Baxter, Jean-Rene Leblanc, and Margaret Shields opens on Thursday. An artists reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. that day with a special preview for theater members starting at 4:30 p.m. A no-host and light refreshments will be offered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.