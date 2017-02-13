Justice Ginsburg Expresses Concern Ab...

Justice Ginsburg Expresses Concern About Anti-Immigrant Sentiment

The 83-year old justice, at ease with several leis around her neck, spoke to students from Mililani High School in Central Oahu. She was asked if immigrants have benefited the country, according to the Honolulu Civil Beat .

