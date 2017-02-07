Judge issues stay on Hawaii Trump tra...

Judge issues stay on Hawaii Trump travel ban lawsuit

About 100 people at the Honolulu International Airport, on Jan. 29, held signs to greet travelers and protest President Donald Trump's executive order to ban immigration from seven predominately Muslim nations. A federal judge in Honolulu is suspending Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

