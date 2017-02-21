Island images: February 2017

Island images: February 2017

JAMM AQUINO / [email protected] Four-year-old Dayne Chun painted with watercolors at the Honolulu Museum of Art in Makiki on Sunday during the Bank of Hawaii Family Sunday "Here in the Islands" event. The monthly event's next date is March 19, with the theme "Shaloha," bridging the concepts of shalom and aloha.

