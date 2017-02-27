Island images: February 2017
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / [email protected] The University of Hawaii at Manoa held its annual public preview day, "The Manoa Experience," on Saturday with approximately 1,000 people in attendance. The open house offered prospective students an opportunity to stroll the campus, visit departments, meet faculty and students, as well as participate in interactive activities.
