Island Air nearly doubling interisland service

Island Air, which is phasing additional and larger aircraft into its fleet, plans to nearly double the number of interisland flights it offers by the beginning of May. The state's second-largest carrier said today it expects to offer up to 476 one-way flights each week between Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island compared to the 266 flights per week it currently offers. Island Air said over the next four months that Honolulu-Kahului round-trip flights will double to 16, Honolulu-Kona flights will increase to 10 from six and the number of round-trip flights between Honolulu and Lihue will grow to eight from six.

