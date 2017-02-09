Ige appoints ex-campaign manager, prominent attorney to court

Gov. David Ige announced three appointments to Oahu's Circuit Court today, one of whom is his former campaign manager Keith Hiraoka, who resigned last month when he found out that he had been one of the candidates selected by the Judicial Selection Commission. Hiraoka, 58, an attorney at Roeca Luria Hiraoka, will fill the vacancy left by former Circuit Judge Karen Ahn, who retired last year.

