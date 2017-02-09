Ige appoints ex-campaign manager, prominent attorney to court
Gov. David Ige announced three appointments to Oahu's Circuit Court today, one of whom is his former campaign manager Keith Hiraoka, who resigned last month when he found out that he had been one of the candidates selected by the Judicial Selection Commission. Hiraoka, 58, an attorney at Roeca Luria Hiraoka, will fill the vacancy left by former Circuit Judge Karen Ahn, who retired last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|4 min
|Leeward Outlier
|899
|Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions!
|36 min
|District 1
|6
|Stupid Hawaii is fighting against President Tru...
|53 min
|Guru
|26
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Bwa ha ha ha
|289
|Ala Wai Fishery Management Area
|10 hr
|Waikiki homeless ...
|1
|DLNR clean Waikiki GREAT
|10 hr
|Waikiki homeless ...
|15
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|11 hr
|District 1
|601
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC