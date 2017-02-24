Humane Society cites Makaha shelter with 310 counts of animal cruelty

The Hawaii Humane Society today issued a citation on 310 counts of animal cruelty against the owners of a Makaha animal shelter, where more than 300 dogs were seized this past October. The seizures took place at the Friends for Life shelter, where Humane Society representatives said the animals their investigators found there last year were living in "inhumane" conditions, contaminated with feces and urine.

