Humane Society cites Makaha shelter with 310 counts of animal cruelty
The Hawaii Humane Society today issued a citation on 310 counts of animal cruelty against the owners of a Makaha animal shelter, where more than 300 dogs were seized this past October. The seizures took place at the Friends for Life shelter, where Humane Society representatives said the animals their investigators found there last year were living in "inhumane" conditions, contaminated with feces and urine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,086
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|Stephen Miller
|1,106
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|335
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|285
|Kam Swap Meet will close Mar. 5
|Fri
|Joe Balls
|2
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|Fri
|DA Birds
|303
|Congratulations AG Jeff Sessions!
|Feb 24
|Stephen Bannon
|11
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC