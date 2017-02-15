How far they'll go: 'Moana' shows the power of Polynesian celestial navigation
They achieved it thanks to their sophisticated knowledge of positional astronomy and celestial navigation. Polynesia forms a triangle across the Pacific, with Hawaii to the north, Rapa Nui to the southeast, and Aotearoa to the southwest, with Tahiti in the centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|1 hr
|District 1
|308
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|1 hr
|District 1
|259
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|District 1
|4,032
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Francine
|946
|BREAKING GREAT News!!
|5 hr
|Francine
|92
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|Vlad
|28
|Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|District 1
|479
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC