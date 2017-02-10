Hip-hop anyone? Dancers bring dance, ...

Hip-hop anyone? Dancers bring dance, West African percussion to the...

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Clackamas Review

Hip-hop is incredibly successful across the country, and has even had its influence permeate the entire planet. Historically, the genre has been considered representative of the voice of the black community, and Rainbow Dance Theatre, a Monmouth-based organization, will give audiences a show that traces the genre back to its original roots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clackamas Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 2 hr _FLATLINE-------- 251
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 2 hr _FLATLINE-------- 298
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 2 hr Waikiki brown water 605
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 4 hr ZZZZ 290
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 4 hr Maverick 808 913
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 4,011
Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13) 6 hr Joe Balls 473
BREAKING GREAT News!! 7 hr Waikiki wasteland 78
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC