HHSAA State paddling championship, Feb. 4
The Seabury Hall varsity girls crew race celebrate after a first place finish during the Girls Final event of the 2017 HHSAA State paddling championship on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Keehi Lagoon in Honolulu. The Seabury Hall varsity girls crew race to a first place finish during the Girls Final event of the 2017 HHSAA State paddling championship on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Keehi Lagoon in Honolulu.
