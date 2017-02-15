Help wanted: New chief for embattled ...

Help wanted: New chief for embattled Honolulu police force

10 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The police department needs a new leader now that embattled Chief Louis Kealoha is retiring amid a federal corruption investigation. He's spending his last month with the department on paid leave after receiving notice he's a target of the investigation.

