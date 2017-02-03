Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
There are 2 comments on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from Saturday, titled Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:
State Attorney General Doug Chin held a July 2015 press conference to announce a settlement worth 15 million dollars with Matson as a result of the 2013 molassas spill in Honolulu Harbor. The state is suing President Trump over his executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspending the admission of all refugees to the United States, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin announced today during a news conference.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
|
“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”
Since: Mar 09
30,869
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
|
#1 21 hrs ago
Sessions needs to replace this joker.
|
“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”
Since: Mar 09
30,869
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
|
#2 20 hrs ago
Waste of taxpayer money. Ultimately, the ban will be reinstated and once again Hawaii will look like the idiot state that its always been.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dummies in the square building may legalize...
|22 min
|Guru
|6
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|38 min
|Waikiki slashers
|836
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|-Prince-
|3,992
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|District 1
|1,271
|Don't watch fake news KITV
|10 hr
|American_Infidel
|9
|DLNR clean Waikiki GREAT
|12 hr
|Waikiki slashers
|5
|BREAKING GREAT News!!
|12 hr
|Waikiki slashers
|49
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC