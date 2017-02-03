Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban

State Attorney General Doug Chin held a July 2015 press conference to announce a settlement worth 15 million dollars with Matson as a result of the 2013 molassas spill in Honolulu Harbor. The state is suing President Trump over his executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspending the admission of all refugees to the United States, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin announced today during a news conference.

Sessions needs to replace this joker.

Waste of taxpayer money. Ultimately, the ban will be reinstated and once again Hawaii will look like the idiot state that its always been.

