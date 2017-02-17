Hawaii lawmakers advance red light ca...

Hawaii lawmakers advance red light camera bill

43 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Two Hawaii Senate committees have approved legislation that would authorize the use of cameras to catch motorists who run red lights. The bill would allow Honolulu and three neighbor island counties to install cameras that take pictures of vehicles as they run red lights.

Honolulu, HI

