Hawaii dealt with its own presidential flight restriction hassles

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.>> When Barack Obama vacationed on the island of Oahu, in his native Hawaii, temporary flight restrictions - TFRs - severely hampered small plane traffic and commerce at Honolulu International Airport and two municipal airports. "Lengthy island-wide TFR disrupting training thanks Obama!" one person posted in a 2013 newsletter of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.