Hawaii bill would legalize prostitution industry

Tracy Ryan, a transgender activist, talks about why she's pushing a bill to legalize prostitution today at the Hawaii state Capitol. Hawaii lawmakers are considering decriminalizing prostitution in the state after the speaker of the House introduced a bill that would also legalize buying sex and acting as a pimp.

