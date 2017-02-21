Hawaii bill would ban licenses for so...

Hawaii bill would ban licenses for some foreign fishermen

Wednesday Feb 22

Lawmakers are considering a proposal with the potential to cripple the state's commercial fishing industry after an Associated Press investigation found foreign fishermen confined to boats and living in subpar conditions. A 2016 AP investigation found that the fishermen earned less than $1 an hour and worked without most basic labor protections while catching premium seafood.

