Hawaii bill seeks more oversight of commercial fishing

In this March 23, 2016 file photo, a man unloads fish from a U.S. commercial fishing vessel at Pier 38 in Honolulu. Hawaii lawmakers are calling for more oversight of the commercial fishing industry after an Associated Press investigation found Hawaii authorities may have been violating their own state law for years by issuing commercial fishing licenses to foreign workers who were refused entry into the country.

