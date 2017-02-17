Hanabusa to host round table talk on Affordable Care Act
U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is inviting the public to attend a round table discussion in her downtown Honolulu office. U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is holding a round table discussion in her office about possible changes to the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Dump Trump
|1,035
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|District 1
|4,064
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|7 hr
|District 1
|326
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|7 hr
|District 1
|276
|Mole
|12 hr
|Goldielocks
|2
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|15 hr
|District 1
|1,298
|All you can eat SALAD BARS
|Sun
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC