Grammy winner Pe'a to perform in Kakaako

Kalani Pe'a poses in the press room with the award for Best Regional Roots Music album for "E Walea" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 12. Less than a week removed from his surprising victory at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with his debut album, "E Walea," Wailuku resident Kalani Pe'a will make his first Oahu appearance as a Grammy-winning artist when he headlines Kona Nui Nights at Ward Village's IBM Courtyard, 1240 Ala Moana Blvd., on Feb. 15. Pe'a is the first Native Hawaiian recording artist ever to win the Grammy for Best Regional Roots Album since the category debuted in 2011.

