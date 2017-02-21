George Nichols has been appointed Vice President, Information...
George Nichols has been named assistant vice president of information technology for Aqua-Aston Hospitality. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aqua-Aston Hospitality is a leading hotel and resort management group.
