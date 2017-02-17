Free pop-up legal clinic offered

Free pop-up legal clinic offered

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

On March 4 from 9 a.m.-noon, volunteer attorneys will meet with individuals to provide legal advice for family law, divorce, child custody, child support, guardianships or adoptions, estate planning, wills and/or trusts, power of attorney, health care directives, bankruptcy Chapter 7 and veterans benefits at Honokaa High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 21 min Leeward Outlier 1,036
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 4,065
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 1 hr Princess Hey 327
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 277
Mole 16 hr Goldielocks 2
Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07) 19 hr District 1 1,298
All you can eat SALAD BARS Sun Jim 2
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC