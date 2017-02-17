Free pop-up legal clinic offered
On March 4 from 9 a.m.-noon, volunteer attorneys will meet with individuals to provide legal advice for family law, divorce, child custody, child support, guardianships or adoptions, estate planning, wills and/or trusts, power of attorney, health care directives, bankruptcy Chapter 7 and veterans benefits at Honokaa High School.
