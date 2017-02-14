Fourth company gets OK to grow medical marijuana in Hawaii
The company is the fourth licensee to receive approval from the state Department of Health to acquire and grow up to 3,000 pakalolo plants. Manoa Botanicals LLC, which is opening a Honolulu dispensary on Young Street, received state approval Thursday to begin cultivation.
