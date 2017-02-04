Florida Hospital artist needs keen eye, steady hand - and tip-top balance
Renowned mural artist Andrew Rose, from Honolulu, Hawaii, works on his latest project: a massive, 3-story mural entitled "Light," at Florida Hospital for Women, in Orlando, January 23, 2017. Renowned mural artist Andrew Rose, from Honolulu, Hawaii, works on his latest project: a massive, 3-story mural entitled "Light," at Florida Hospital for Women, in Orlando, January 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|23 min
|Leeward Outlier
|876
|Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Bwa-ha-ha-ha
|464
|Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|508
|DLNR clean Waikiki GREAT
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|9
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,290
|Stupid Hawaii is fighting against President Tru...
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|13
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|595
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC