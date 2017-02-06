Flood advisory issued for Oahu

Doppler radar at 11:10 a.m. showed localized showers falling at a rate of about one inch an hour as part of a front that's moving eastward across Oahu. The National Weather Service at 11:16 a.m. today issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 1:15 p.m. The advisory may be extended if heavy rain continues.

