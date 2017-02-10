Flash flood watch covers Oahu, Kauai,...

Flash flood watch covers Oahu, Kauai, Niihau after midnight

Friday Feb 10

The National Weather Service in Honolulu today issued a flash flood watch for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu from midnight through Saturday. "A cold front and passing upper trough will approach from the northwest tonight and bring the potential for locally heavy rain bands and thunderstorms across the western half of the state after midnight tonight and through the day Saturday," forecasters said.

