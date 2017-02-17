Firefighters union seeks its insignias on uniforms
If, as the classic 1980s TV commercial advises, you're looking for the union label, you're not likely to find it on Hawaii firefighters uniforms any time soon. State and county ethics boards are advising against a Hawaii Fire Fighters Association request to allow firefighters to affix an HFFA emblem to their helmets and uniform shoulders.
