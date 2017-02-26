Firefighters rescue man who fell at Spitting Caves
A 22-year-old man was seriously injured today when he fell about 15 feet onto a rocky ledge at Spitting Caves in East Oahu. The man was climbing up the wall after spearfishing when he fell onto the ledge at about 12:30 p.m., said Shayne Enright, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman.
