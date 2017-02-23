Firefighters put out blaze in Waiawa

Firefighters put out blaze in Waiawa

The call for the two-alarm fire came in at 7:54 a.m. The first HFD unit arrived at 96-130 Farrington Highway to find the single-story, 1,000-square-foot building fully engulfed in flames, according to Honolulu Fire Department Captain David Jenkins.

