Fire destroys Makiki home

Fire destroys Makiki home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Fire destroyed a Makiki home this morning but a man who was home at the time was able to escape uninjured. Firefighters responded to the fire 8:29 a.m. alarm for the fire at 1044 Green Street, according to Honolulu Fire Department Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 34 min Princess Hey 4,063
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr Leeward Outlier 1,029
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 2 hr _Zoey_ 325
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 2 hr _Zoey_ 275
Mole 4 hr Goldielocks 2
Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07) 7 hr District 1 1,298
All you can eat SALAD BARS Sun Jim 2
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC