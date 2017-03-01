FHSU professors present at international conference
Fort Hays State University professors Dr. Valerie Zelenka, assistant professor of teacher education, and Dr. Keith Dreiling, associate professor of mathematics, recently presented at the Hawaii International Conference on Education in Honolulu, Hawaii. HAYS- Fort Hays State University professors Dr. Valerie Zelenka, assistant professor of teacher education, and Dr. Keith Dreiling, associate professor of mathematics, recently presented at the Hawaii International Conference on Education in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handsome Men of Hawaii (Mar '08)
|18 min
|Nalani
|157
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|DA Mynah Flock
|294
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,144
|Getting Medicaid to pay for nursing home (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|lee
|3
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|-Prince-
|4,095
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|5 hr
|District 1
|343
|Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Waikiki BROWN WATER
|808
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC