FHSU professors present at international conference

Fort Hays State University professors Dr. Valerie Zelenka, assistant professor of teacher education, and Dr. Keith Dreiling, associate professor of mathematics, recently presented at the Hawaii International Conference on Education in Honolulu, Hawaii.

