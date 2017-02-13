Family pets killed in Waianae fire

Family pets killed in Waianae fire

Fire investigators continue to search for the cause of a fire along Old Government Road in Waianae that killed four family pets on Sunday and caused $365,000 to the structure and contents. Six people were home when they smelled the odor of smoke before smoke alarms went off, said Honolulu Fire Capt.

