EEOC Sues Discovering Hidden Hawaii Tours for Male-on-Male Sexual Harassment

Three related Hawaii tour companies -- Discovering Hidden Hawaii Tours, Inc., Hawaii Tours and Transportation, Inc. and Big Kahuna Luau, Inc. -- violated federal anti-discrimination laws by allowing the ongoing sexual harassment of male employees, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit it filed today. According to EEOC's lawsuit, the president of Discovering Hidden Hawaii Tours engaged in a pattern of sexually harassing young males after recruiting them to work for his companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.