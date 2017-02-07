Dunkin' Donuts returning to Hawaii after decade absence

Hawaii's first Dunkin' Donuts shop in more than a decade will be near the Honolulu Airport as part of a development project that includes an IHOP restaurant, a Shell gas station and an Aloha Island Mart convenience store. All four pieces of the project on Paiea Street are slated to open in June or July, according to Aloha Petroleum Ltd., which is developing the property and will own and operate the Dunkin' store along with the gas station and convenience store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.