Commission defends bypassing HPD brass on Kealoha buyout
The Honolulu Police Commission bypassed Honolulu Police Department brass in authorizing a $250,000 severance check to outgoing Police Chief Louis Kealoha from what appears to be HPD money, but the commission chairman said the panel followed the law in doing so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|22 min
|Guru
|888
|Stupid Hawaii is fighting against President Tru...
|24 min
|Guru
|17
|Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Waikiki harbor oil
|467
|DLNR clean Waikiki GREAT
|2 hr
|Waikiki harbor oil
|13
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|6 hr
|Joe Balls
|600
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Reddy Kilowatt 4
|61
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|8 hr
|Waikiki harbor oil
|1,293
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC