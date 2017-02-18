Coast Guard seek help in identifying adrift life ring off Na Pali Coast
For the third time this month, the Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in identifying the owner of adrift life-saving or recreational gear. At about 11 a.m. today, Kauai firefighters notified the Coast Guard about an orange life ring that was found adrift some 500 yards off Na Pali Coast on Kauai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Dump Trump
|1,035
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|District 1
|4,064
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|7 hr
|District 1
|326
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|7 hr
|District 1
|276
|Mole
|12 hr
|Goldielocks
|2
|Hawaii Sucks (Sep '07)
|15 hr
|District 1
|1,298
|All you can eat SALAD BARS
|Sun
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC