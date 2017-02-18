Coast Guard seek help in identifying ...

Coast Guard seek help in identifying adrift life ring off Na Pali Coast

For the third time this month, the Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in identifying the owner of adrift life-saving or recreational gear. At about 11 a.m. today, Kauai firefighters notified the Coast Guard about an orange life ring that was found adrift some 500 yards off Na Pali Coast on Kauai.

